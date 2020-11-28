Advantage APR as Gor Mahia secure priceless away goal ahead of return leg

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia lost 2-1 to Rwandan side APR in a CAF Champions League clash in Kigali.

Gor Mahia who endured the worst form of preparation for the tie put up a spirited fight and will feel hard done not to have gained something from the game.

APR had a dream start as Olivier Seif Niyonzima capitalized on bad defending from the visitors to open scores.

This jolted K’ogalo into action as they began dominating possession and asserting themselves fully into the game. Captain Kenneth Muguna who was at the heart of all good moves set up striker Tito Okello in the 20th minute only for him to miscue his effort.

In the 30th minute though defender Geoffrey Ochieng wonderfully met Muguna’s free kick; which he bounced off the ground to equalize for Gor Mahia and, with it a priceless away goal that might prove vital in the return leg.

Gor had a series of decent half chances that they failed to convert and, might have left the stand in coach Sammy Omollo wondering if he could have gotten the win.

Former Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge made his entry in the 56th minute and, was central to APR equalizer as he put pressure on Andrew Juma, who, in an attempt to clear a harmless cross planted it in his own net instead.

He also glossed the crossbar with a bullet header after goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch was well beaten in the 70th minute.

Gor Mahia have it all to do in the return leg next week.

