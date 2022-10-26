Advocates in Nyahururu express alarm over rising children cases

Advocates in Nyahururu town have expressed alarm at the rising number of cases about land and children in the region.

Speaking during the launch of the legal awareness week, the advocates said the cases that have been offering their legal representations regularly are those related to land fraud, succession and children cases.

Speaking in Nyahururu town, advocate Kinyua Njogu, said that they are trying to come up with a hypothesis to ascertain the rise of the cases.

“We are holding a legal awareness week. It is a countrywide campaign organized by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK). Members of the public are welcome to make any inquiries on legal matters.

Land and children cases are many, that is what we have ascertained but as we continue to attend to the public, we shall know what other cases they might be involved in. We are only giving legal advice and opinion but we are not undertaking any court matters or court proceedings during the legal awareness week,” said Kinyua.

The advocates said that during the awareness campaign, they can only give references or advice to the person involved in a case, and how they can be helped, but they cannot offer legal representation but only legal services.

On Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Advocate Joyce Mwaniki said that advocates would also appreciate if lesser issues are solved out of court and the cases that cannot be held outside the courts left to advocates.

According to her, the issue of delayed court cases will be done away with as there are an increased number of courts as well as an increase in judicial staff.

“We want cases and we want money but we want people to solve their cases. We always advocate for the ADR to resolve the backlog of our courts and judiciary. In the current judiciary, there is a policy of expediting the hearing of cases. This issue of being in court as pending cases will be a thing of the past,” said Mwaniki.

She added that the court procedures have to be followed in the courts and that could also be a challenge when it comes to deciding cases. She however urged the judiciary to hire more staff to enable quick actions on cases.

On issues of double play by the advocates to the clients, she said that it is against the moral ethics of an advocate to take instructions from a contending party on the same case.

The advocates lauded the president for the appointment of new judges in the court of appeal, which they said was understaffed.

The week-long awareness campaign will also see the advocates trying to help clients understand the language used in courts by the presiding judges.