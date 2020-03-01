AFC bolster top-five chances after 1-0 win to Chemelil

AFC Leopards bolstered their chances of finishing among the top five best teams in the Kenya Premier League after a narrow 1-0 victory against Chemelil Sugar in a League match at the Kericho Green Stadium.

Bottom placed Chemelil came into this match aware that a win would offer them a fighting chance in their relegation battle, but a 7th minute Elvis Rupia strike was all Ingwe needed to pick maximum points away from home.

Anthony Kimani’s men were forced to finish the match with ten men after Clyde Sinaj was sent off after collecting the second yellow.

The loss leaves Chemelil 17th on the log with 9 points after 22 games while Ingwe is 6th on 40 points after the same number of matches.

Elsewhere, Kenyan Champions Gor Mahia extended their lead on top of the KPL standings to seven points after a 3-2 win over 7th placed Western Stima.

The League continues Sunday with four matches on the card.