AFC Leopard reveling in purple patch

AFC Leopards seems to be enjoying good times, both on and off the field; their rookie defender Clyde Senaji and top marksman Elvis Rupia were called to the national team.

On top of that, their Captain Kamura was on hand to award the winner of the monthly, ShindaNABetsafe TV competition, a partnership between AFC Leopards and Betsafe.

“Congratulations to Rhoda Akasa, the winner of the #ShindaNaBetsafe TV competition. Captain Robinson Kamura surprised the club super fan from Butere with a brand-new TV, read a tweet on the club’s website.

On the pitch Clyde Senaji had a solid display against Egypt and according to former Kenyan international Tom Juma, the young lad is destined to greatness if he can put his feet on the ground and remain focused.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“He is still young and learning, the good thing is, he has it in him. For some of us who have the opportunity of working with him on the daily, we are not surprised with his potential. However, football like any other sport requires discipline and focus.” Juma said.

“We hope a taste of being called up in the national side only serves to hasten his growth and hopefully he can make that position his, because competition for space in the national team is stiff and slackening a bit ends up in you losing your number.” He further added.

On his part, Clyde Senaji believes he has a lot to prove and that he will work towards establishing himself as a towering centerback: “I have dreams and aspirations of being a solid centerback, all through my life I have learned through what I have gone through and I know I will be a regular for the national team.”

The young defender has been on the books of AFC Leopards, Tusker and Vihiga United. It’s only in this campaign though that he seems to be enjoying a rich vein of form.

Tell Us What You Think