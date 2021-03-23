AFC Leopards banned from signing players by FIFA

13 time Kenya Premier League champions AFC Leopards, have been banned from signing new players for the next two transfer windows.

The decision was arrived at by the world football governing body, FIFA, after Ingwe failed to meet a 45 day- window deadline issued, to settle a debt of Kshs 1.8 million that they owed Rwandan midfielder Vincent Habamahoro.

“We wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally has been implemented by Fifa at the beginning of the next registration period.

“Moreover, and in accordance with point 9. of the aforementioned decision, Debtor´s member association [Football Kenya Federation] is requested to implement on the Debtor at the beginning of the next registration period, a ban from registering new players at the national level.” Stated a letter sent to the club.

The midfielder currently plies his trade in Rwanda for Kiyovu sports after a bitter sweet move from Ingwe where he spent four months without pay.

AFC Leopards cannot appeal the decision; the only way out is by settling Habamahoro’s dues which will automatically lead to the lifting of the ban.

A resurgent Ingwe, have been on an upward trajectory this season and are serious title contenders sitting 3rd in the log and only separated by second placed Kenya Commercial Bank FC by a goal difference.

