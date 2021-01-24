AFC Leopards beats Sharks,KCB regain pole position

AFC leopards moved to the fourth place on the Football Kenya federation Premier league standings after edging out Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 at Moi, Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi.

Elvis Rupia and Jaffery Awiti scored a goal apiece in each half to hand AFC leopards their second win on the trot .

KCB regained their top spot after seeing off Western Stima 3-1 at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

The win took KCB back to the top of the table on 21 points from nine games while Tusker and Wazito are ranked in second and third positions with 20 and 17 points respectively.

In another league match played Sunday lost their fourth game in 10 matches after going down 0-2 to Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium.

COMPLETE ROUND 9 RESULTS

Mathare United 0-0 Bandari Fc

Wazito Fc 2-1 Nzoia Sugar

Posta Rangers 0-0 Ulinzi Stars

Gor Mahia 0-1 Vihiga United

Zoo Fc 1-2 Tusker Fc

Sofapaka 1-0 Nairobi City Stars

KCB FC 3-1 Western Stima

KK Homeboyz 2-0 Bidco FC

Kariobangi Sharks 0-2 AFC Leopards