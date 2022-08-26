AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems jets back

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) premier league side AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has returned back to the country weeks after being away in home country Belgium for off-season holiday.



The former Tanzanian giants Simba SC coach completed his first full season at Leopards last season where they finished sixth despite a myriad of challenges and he believes this season they can do well.

Upon arrival ,he was received by Ingwe executive hierarchy led by the club chairman Dan Shikanda, Secretary General Gilbert Andugu among others.

The tactician had left the country in July with rumour mill linking him with a move to Rwandese Premier League side, Kiyovu sports where the News-Times;an English newspaper in Kigali reported he was set to sign a three-year deal with the club.

In his absence assistant coach Tom Juma took charge of the team’s two final fixtures of the season, where they first settled for a one-all draw with Nairobi City Stars before crushing 3-1 to Nzoia Sugar.

Team manager Albert Wesonga is optimistic of great season set to kick off on September 10 following a schedule of fixtures released by the FKF Transition Committee.

Wesonga who formerly occupied the same position at the defunct Nakumatt FC said Leopards managed to retain majority of playere who featured for the team last season.

His sentiments were echoed by the Belgian tactician who is hoping for the best in the future despite team currently serving a two year player transfer ban from world football governing body (FIFA)

The last time the twelve time league champions managed to lift this title was in 1998 when they finished on top of the log with 69 points, three above Mumias Sugar FC.

