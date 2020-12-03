AFC Leopards coach resigns amidst allegation of threats to his safety

Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards new coach Thomas Trucha has called it a day a month to his job for alleged threats against his agent which made him feel unsafe.

Trucha masterminded a 2-1 win against Tusker FC in the opening week of the 2020/21 FKFPL season.

“The coach’s agent has been threatened by people claiming to be our supporters and the coach doesn’t feel safe here, said club chairman Dr. Dan Shikanda.

However, according to reliable sources, the Czech Republican was unhappy with external interference by officials who wanted to influence his team selection and fielding.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



This comes as a huge blow to ingwe who had a decent preseason and a promising start to the season.

Tell Us What You Think