AFC Leopards Corporate task force set to tour Tanzania for benchmarking

The AFC Leopards corporate task force is set to tour Tanzania at the end of this month for benchmarking with Tanzania giants Yanga and Simba football clubs on best practices as the club undergoes transformation from a community club to corporate team.

The 8-member task force chaired by Vincent Shimoli will then conduct a civic education across the country for all its 5,000 registered branch members and over six million fans on the benefits of going corporate in December, after which it will table its report to the club’s national executive meeting in February next, upon the expiry of its six-month tenure.

“We have started our responsibilities where we are set to meet all 5,000 club members across the country and over 6 million fans country wide to collect their views on intent of transforming the club from community to corporate.We will also tour Tanzania end of this Month and do benchmarking on Simba and Yanga SC.”The task force Secretary Richard Ekhalie stated

Meanwhile, the Prime Cabinet secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi has donated Ksh 2 million to facilitate logistics of the task force, which needs at least Ksh 5 million to conduct its exercise for the 6-month period.

“The essence of going corporate is not to sell the club but rather enable the team to run professionally and attract top talent on top of better renumeration for our players we urge all our members to support the course.”said the Task force chairman Vincent Shimoli

It is estimated that the club will switch from community to corporate by the end of next year should the NEC adopt the task force recommendations upon completion of its mandate.