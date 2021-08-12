AFC Leopards Isaac Kipyegon named Betsafe player of the Month

by Bernard Okumu

 

 

AFC Leopards defender Isaac Kipyegon has been named Betsafe Kenya Premier Laegue player of the month.

In a vote conducted by the betting firm , fans picked the Ingwe defender after leading the side in matches against Bandari, Nzoia Sugar ,Tusker Fc and Western Stima. AFC Leopards also lost to Gor Mahia in FKF Cup final during the period.

Kipyegon was elated with the award saying it boosts his morale and that of his teammates  as well.

‘’ I am so grateful to my  team mates and more so the fans for this golden opportunity,  I give thanks to the technical bench and Betsafe for helping the team, I know you will come more  times, we are looking forward to having more of this’’, Kipyegon said.

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Ausems remarked, ‘’ He deserves it and as all of us have said before the most important thing is the future we need to prepare for next season we have big plans’’.

Betsafe acting Chief Executive Officer   Victor Sudi while issuing the award said the initiative helps the company build partnership with the clubs.

‘’We are proud of what you guys have been doing ,we want to keep building the partnership we want to keep engaging the players, the team so that you be part of us’’, said Victor Sudi.

AFC Leopards is currently ranked  5thon the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Standings with 44  points.

 

  

Latest posts

‘Nairobi Run’ organizers land  KTB as partners  ahead of the virtual race

Bernard Okumu

Boxing: Rayton Okwiri to fight Fidel Monterrosa in USA

Bernard Okumu

Davis Cup: Winning start for Kenya in Egypt

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More