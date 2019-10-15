AFC Leopards to play German side Hoffenheim in friendly match

Written By: Kennedy Langat
Bundesliga club TSG 1899 Hoffeinhem FC's Head of International Business, Sebastian Bacher, paid a courtesy call to The Den to stir up opportunities for cooperation.
Kenya Premier league side AFC Leopards is expected to play German side Hoffenheim in a friendly match in July next year here in Nairobi.

The German club will tour Kenya in the next year in a trip aimed at promoting the German top-flight football league.

Hoffenheim’s head of International Business Sebastian Bacher who is in the country held talks with Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda at the club’s secretariat in Nairobi.

Hoffenheim is currently placed 12th in the Bundesliga table after seven matches.

