AFC Leopards unveil new coach ,Czech  Thomas Trucha

Written By: Bernard Okumu
12

AFC Leopards Chairman Dr Dan Shikanda during the unveiling of new head coach Thomas Trucha,R, on Monday November 11th 2020

 

Twelve time Kenyan premier league champions AFC Leopards have  unveiled new head coach Czech ,Thomas Trucha on a two year contract.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Trucha,47,takes the reigns from his assistant Antony Kimani who has been serving in acting capacity since January 2020.The UEFA PRO license holder will be tasked with leading Ingwe’s charge in the Kenyan Premier League as well as in other domestic assignments.

Also Read  Arsenal beat a lackluster Manchester United to leave them staring at relegation

Afc Leopards has been busy in the transfer window bolstering its squad ahead of the new season.

Notable signees who have joined the side include former club captain Duncan Otieno who has rejoined the team from Nkana Fc of Zambia, Harrison Mwendwa snapped up from Kariobangi Sharks  and Congolese midfielder Fabrice Mugheni  among others.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Trucha’s immediate task will be on November  20th when Leopards take on Western Stima  in their first of the 5 opening fixtures released by Football Kenya Federation.

Also Read  Rare Walker goal lifts Manchester City to seventh on the log

Ingwe finished 6th in the suspended 2019/20 Kenyan premier league standings.

Also Read  ‘Rising Stars’ face Sudan in friendly ahead of CECAFA U20 Tourney

Trucha has previously coached Orapa United and Township Rollers of Botswana.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR