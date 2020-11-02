AFC Leopards unveil new coach ,Czech  Thomas Trucha

Twelve time Kenyan premier league champions AFC Leopards have unveiled new head coach Czech ,Thomas Trucha on a two year contract.

Trucha,47,takes the reigns from his assistant Antony Kimani who has been serving in acting capacity since January 2020.The UEFA PRO license holder will be tasked with leading Ingwe’s charge in the Kenyan Premier League as well as in other domestic assignments.

Afc Leopards has been busy in the transfer window bolstering its squad ahead of the new season.

Notable signees who have joined the side include former club captain Duncan Otieno who has rejoined the team from Nkana Fc of Zambia, Harrison Mwendwa snapped up from Kariobangi Sharks and Congolese midfielder Fabrice Mugheni among others.

Trucha’s immediate task will be on November 20th when Leopards take on Western Stima in their first of the 5 opening fixtures released by Football Kenya Federation.

Ingwe finished 6th in the suspended 2019/20 Kenyan premier league standings.

Trucha has previously coached Orapa United and Township Rollers of Botswana.