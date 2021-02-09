AFC Leopards unveils Patrick Aussems as new head coach

Patrick Aussems has been appointed as the new AFC Leopards Sports Club Head Coach.

Aussems takes over from Antony Kimani who resigned over the weekend .Kimani has been the interim tactician since the departure of Thomas Trucha in December 2020.

Aussems guided Tanzania’s Simba SC to the Tanzanian Premier League title in 2018/19 and reached the quarter finals of the CAF Champions League.

The 55 year-old Belgian, former Standard Liege defender has also coached Sudan’s Al-Hilal and Congo Brazzaville’s AC Leopards where won the league in 2014 and helped the team reach the semifinals of CAF Confederation Cup in 2014

Aussems who holds a UEFA PRO coaching license will take charge of his first assignment this weekend when AFC leopards takes on Taita Taveta All Stars in an FKF Cup match ,Saturday in Wundayi.