AFC will not waive farmers’ loans, says Bett

Agricultural Finance Corporation says the agency will not waive loans advanced to farmers and warned defaulters to brace themselves for stiffer penalties.

Speaking in Kitui Town during farmers training workshop at the Agricultural Training Center , AFC board chairman Franklin Bett said farmers owing loans will have to service them as per loan agreement.

He said the move followed a deliberation between the agency and the national government to stop waiving loans to enable the corporation to recover enough money to help other needy farmers.

“Let every farmer who has secured a loan from AFC be warned that there will be no waivers anymore. Anybody who wants financial support from us must be ready to pay back so that other Kenyans can benefit,” Bett said.

Meanwhile, Poultry farmers in Kitui County have decried massive importation of eggs from Uganda, claiming the cheap eggs have made it difficult for them to find market for their local produce.

The farmers alleged the imported eggs influx was undercutting their small-scale businesses and urged the national government to ban importation of the poultry product so as to cushion them from unfair competition and losses.

They spoke during the farmers training workshop conducted by AFC.