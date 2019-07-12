The 2019 African Nations Cup enters its penultimate stage this Sunday in Egypt after a two-day break.

Senegal, who are ranked at number one in Africa in the FIFA rankings will face Tunisia in the first semifinal match on Sunday at 7 pm while at 10 pm three-time winners Nigeria will lock horns with Algeria who won the continental event at home soil in 1990.

Senegal, a finalist in the 1990 African Nations Cup have never won the African Nations Cup title.

They must now beat the 2004 champions Tunisia to enhance their dream of lifting this year’s title. In the group stage, Senegal finished second in Group ‘C’ behind Algeria after winning two matches and losing one.

They beat Uganda 1-0 in the Round of 16 and qualified for the quarter-finals where they defeated Benin by the same margin.

Tunisia qualified for the Round of 16 after finishing second in Group ‘E’ behind Mali.

They beat Ghana 5-4 through penalty shootout after a one-all draw in the regulation and extra time.

In the quarter-finals, the North African side thrashed Madagascar 3-0. The second semi-final match pits three-time champions Nigeria and 1990 winners Algeria.

Nigeria qualified for the knock stage of the event after finishing second in Group ‘B’ behind Madagascar.

They beat Cameroun 3-2 in the second round and overpowered South Africa 3-2 in the quarter-final match.

Algeria finished 1st in group ‘C’ to qualify for the Round of 16 where they beat Guinea 3-0.

In quarterfinals, Algeria trounced Ivory Coast 4-3 through penalty shootout after one all-draw during normal and extra time.

Two teams from Harambee Stars’ group ‘C’ Algeria and Senegal have made it to the semis.

Harambee Stars were eliminated in the group stage after beating neighbours Tanzania by three goals to two.