Afcon 2021: Algeria are in a ‘difficult situation’ says coach Djamel Belmadi

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi admits his side are in a “really tough” situation after taking just one point from their first two matches at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The defending champions are bottom of Group E following their 1-0 defeat by Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

The north Africans must win their final game against Ivory Coast on Thursday to have a chance of reaching the last 16.

“We are in a difficult situation, a big difficult situation that we have not experienced for a long time,” Belmadi said.

“I’ll tell you that we are in a tough period, a really tough one.”

The Desert Foxes had two goals ruled out for offside against Equatorial Guinea and could not find a way past goalkeeper Jesus Owonu, who made two saves from Youcef Belaili.

The defeat against a side ranked 114th in the world also ended Algeria’s 35-match unbeaten run stretching back to October 2018.

“The ball did not want to get in,” Belmadi, 45, added.

“We created situations, I would say almost by the dozens if I’m not mistaken, none of the chances wanted to go in.