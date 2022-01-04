Afcon 2021: Felix Afena-Gyan misses out on Ghana squad

Teenage Roma forward Felix Afena-Gyan has not been included in Ghana’s final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts in Cameroon on Sunday.

The 18-year-old, who is yet to make his international debut, and Clermont midfielder Salis Abdul Samed are the two players from the Black Stars’ provisional 30-man squad to drop out.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew are in the travelling party, while Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus is also on the list despite his Dutch club naming him for a training camp in Portugal this week.

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey, Reading pair Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom and Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott, who made his debut during last year’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers, are the other England-based players selected.