AFCON 2021: Hosts Cameroon edge out Burkina Faso in tourney opener

ByBernard Okumu
Tags

 

Hosts Cameroon beat Burkina Faso 2-1 as the Africa Cup of Nations began at Limbe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Gustavo Sangare set Burkina Faso into the lead after 24 minutes but Cameroon replied with two penalties with man of the match and Captain Vincent Aboubacar converting a first of his brace in the 40th minute. He returned for his second five minutes later to hand the hosts a 2-1 lead.

Both sides couldn’t break each other resistance in the second half as Cameroon held on to snatch the crucial win that places them top of the group with 3 points. Capoe Verde faced Ethiopia in the other group A fixture

AFCON 2021 RESULTS

Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

FIXTURES

Monday, Jan 10th 2022

Guinea Vs Malawi

Morocco Vs Ghana

 

  

Latest posts

FKF PL: Vihiga in first win, AFC held as Tusker lose again

Bernard Okumu

Tottenham survive scare to beat League One Morecambe

Bernard Okumu

Kakamega Homeboyz back on top, Bandari held by Police

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More