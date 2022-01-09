AFCON 2021: Hosts Cameroon edge out Burkina Faso in tourney opener

Hosts Cameroon beat Burkina Faso 2-1 as the Africa Cup of Nations began at Limbe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Gustavo Sangare set Burkina Faso into the lead after 24 minutes but Cameroon replied with two penalties with man of the match and Captain Vincent Aboubacar converting a first of his brace in the 40th minute. He returned for his second five minutes later to hand the hosts a 2-1 lead.

Both sides couldn’t break each other resistance in the second half as Cameroon held on to snatch the crucial win that places them top of the group with 3 points. Capoe Verde faced Ethiopia in the other group A fixture

AFCON 2021 RESULTS

Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

FIXTURES

Monday, Jan 10th 2022

Guinea Vs Malawi

Morocco Vs Ghana