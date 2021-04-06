AFCON 2021:CAF Confirms tournament dates 

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nation’s finals set for Cameroon will be held between January 9th –February 6th 2022.

Confederation of African Football, CAF, the continent’s football governing body confirmed that the draw for the tourney will be conducted June 25th 2021 where 24 teams will be divided in six groups of four teams each.

A total of 23 teams have already clinched their places at the finals with one remaining slot yet tpo e decided.

Sierra Leone is set to face off with Benin between May 31st and June 5th after the initial match between the two sides failed totake place after visitors Benin disputed COVOID 19 results that ruled five of their players from the match.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Teams that have already qualified for the continental showpiece include: defending champions Algeria, Burkina Faso, hosts Cameroon, Cape Verde, Comoros, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, Tunisia and Zimbabwe .

Kenya failed to qualify for the finals after finishing third in group G that was topped by Egypt and Comoros who sealed their places at the expense of Harambee Stars and Togo.