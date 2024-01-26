AFCON 2023: Focus on Cape Verde

Cape Verde has qualified for the Knockout phase of Africa Cup of Nation in remarkable fashion, secured the first position in Group B with 7 points after two wins and a draw.

The exploits set them on a collision course with Mauritania in the next round.

The Blue Sharks opened their campaign with a shocking 2-1 victory over Ghana as a Garry Rodrigues late finish relegated the four-time champions to their first loss of the tournament.

The Islanders have never lost an opening match at the Africa cup of Nations.

They would drub Mozambique 3-0 in the following match to guarantee them a place in the round of 16, with a match against Egypt to spare.

They would later hold the 7-time champions to a 2-2 draw in one of the most surprising conclusion to a group-stage competition.

The country that is located off the Western Coast of the African Continent had been written off by many, after a ‘tough’ draw in a tournament that saw them pitted against multiple champions Egypt and Ghana.

However, the Blue Sharks have had the last laugh as the Black Stars were eliminated, with the Pharaohs narrowly avoiding exit, with results elsewhere coming to their aid.

This is the fourth time the team has been involved in the African Cup of Nations, the first one being in 2013 in South Africa, with the team looking forward to improve on their best finish in the tournament, which came back in the same campaign where they lost 2-0 to Ghana.

The Sharks are looking to hoist their national flag high, with a nation of less than 600,000 people fully behind them and cheering their team.