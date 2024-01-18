AFCON 2023: Nsue hat-trick fires Equatorial Guinea top of Group A

Emilio Nsue grabbed a sensational hat-trick as Equatorial Guinea defeated Guinea-Bissau 4-2 in their CAF Africa Cup of Nations Group A clash in Abidjan on Thursday.

After a cagey opening, Equatorial Guinea took the lead when Nsue pounced on a defensive error to slot home on 20 minutes.

But Guinea-Bissau hit back through an Esteban Orozco own goal forced by Franculino Dju’s pressure to level on 37 minutes.

The Nzalang Nacional retook the lead straight after half-time when Josete Miranda fired home following a long goal kick.

Nsue then punished more sloppy defending to bag his second on 51 minutes and sealed his hat-trick just after the hour mark with an emphatic finish.

Guinea-Bissau pulled one back deep in added time through Ze Turbo but it only served as a consolation.

Nsue became the first player to score a AFCON finals treble since Morocco’s Soufiane Alloudi against Namibia in 2008.

The thumping win fires Equatorial Guinea top of Group A on four points ahead of Cote d’Ivoire’s clash with Nigeria later on Thursday.

“This was a complete performance and gets our campaign back on track,” said Nzalang Nacional coach Juan Micha.

With one games remaining, Equatorial Guinea now stand on the brink of a second straight appearance in the AFCON knockout stage.

On this evidence, with star man Nsue in scintillating form, they have the firepower to concern any defence left in the tournament.