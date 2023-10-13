AFCON 2023: Senegal to face Cameroon, Tanzania to meet Morocco in group F

Africa Cup of Nations holders Senegal have been drawn in group C alongside Cameroon, Gambia and Guinea in the delayed 2023 Africa Cup of Nations draw held in Abidjan last night.

Hosts Ivory Coast will open the tournament on 13 January against Guinea-Bissau, while Equatorial Guinea will take on Nigeria in the other group A fixture. Defending champions Senegal face a tricky group C fixture, alongside 2017 champions Cameroon, Guinea and Gambia.

World Cup semi-finalists Morocco who are 13th in the Fifa rankings have been placed in pool F, alongside DRC Congo, Zambia and CECAFA regions Tanzania.

South Africa and Nambia have been drawn alongside Tunisia and Mali in Group E, as Mozambique, who are making their debut since 2010 play Egypt, Ghana and Cape Verde in Group B.

Two stadiums in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, one in Bouake and three newly built venues in Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro will be used in the tournament.

The 34th edition of the African cup of nations will take place in Cote d’Ivoire from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau.

Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique.

Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, The Gambia.

Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola.

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia.

Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania.