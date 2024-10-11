AFCON 2025: Harambee Stars out to keep alive qualification hopes with duel against Indomitable Lions

The national soccer team Harambee Stars is upbeat ahead of their clash against Cameroon in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The match is set to kick today 7PM East Africa Time,5PM Central Africa time and will be played at Ahmadou Ahidjou Stadium in Yaounde Cameroon.

Kenya heads to the match buoyed by their current pole position in the group,but will be warry of their opponents who have a pedigree in continental football.

‘’Every coach wants to have his best players and key players in the squad and its good to see that most of the players have recovered and are back.its long time since we had a full squad. All the players are capable you saw in the first two games we had players who had not played before and they played snd delivered and now e can say we have a team that can compete. Cameroon area strong opponent everybody knows their history in football but we are also ready for them’’, Forward Michael Olunga remarked ahead of the match.

Bradford City winger Adam Wilson currently on loan at New Saints, top tier club in Wales Premier League, and in line to get his second cap hinted that the team work will be crucial for Kenya against Cameroon.

‘’Am looking forward to playing a big part and helping the team get a positive result I feel like in these games it comes down whether we blend with one another it’s a team sport, the team is really together so hopefuly we take that into the game and come out with a good result’’.

Head coach Engin Firat will be relying on their recent run in the qualifiers against Cameroon and backed by a nearly full squad.

‘’ We know how hard its going to be, its not going to be easy for Cameroon only details will decide ,this time we have only a few players missing.I have the possibility of playing with the same team’’, Firat remarked.

Kenya will play Cameroon in return fixture of the qualifiers on Monday in Kampala Uganda.Zimbabwe went top of the group with five points after edging out Namibia 1-0 in a group J qualifier played Thursday.

Harambee Stars Squad:

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno, Patrick Matasi, Byrne Omondi

Defenders

Alphonce Omija, Daniel Anyembe , Amos Nondi, Sylvester Owino, Johnstone Omurwa, Collins Sichenje, Joseph Okumu, Geoffrey Ochieng, Eric Ouma

Midfielders

Chrispine Erambo, Richard Odada, John Ochieng, Timothy Ouma, Anthony Akumu, Duke Abuya, Ronney Onyango

Forwards

John Avire, Michael Olunga, Jonah Ayunga, Adam Wilson, Alfred Scriven

Probable Lineups

Cameroon: Onana; Tchatchoua, Ngadue Ngadjui, Wooh, Tolo; Baleba, Anguissa, Hongla; Mbeumo, Aboubakar, Bassogog.

Kenya: Odhiambo Omondi; Omija, Okumu, Owino, Ouma; Akumu, Odada; Onyango, Abuya, Odihambo, Omondi.