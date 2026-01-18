AFCON 2025 : Morocco confirms its Sporting and Diplomatic prowess under King Mohammed VI’s leadership

Under the leadership of King Mohammed VI, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Morocco proved to be a major success, far exceeding expectations in the sporting arena.

According to Ouest-France, Le Monde, and Le Journal du dimanche, the event confirmed the Kingdom’s ability to assert itself as a key player between Africa, Europe, and the Arab world in political, diplomatic, and security terms.

A true showcase for contemporary Morocco, CAN 2025 highlighted the investments made in recent years under Mohammed VI’s reign: modern sports infrastructure, strengthened transport networks, capacity to host international events, and logistical expertise.

It is also part of a clearly defined strategic trajectory, looking ahead to the 2030 World Cup, which Morocco will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

For more than 20 years, the Moroccan monarchy has pursued a policy of economic modernisation, major infrastructure projects, and international influence.

Sports play a central role in this vision. “It is not simply entertainment, but an instrument of development, social cohesion, and soft power”, emphasises Sébastien Boussois, on par with traditional diplomacy and economic attractiveness.

During the month of the competition, popular enthusiasm never waned.

Stadiums were sold out, images of jubilation were broadcast around the world, and AFCON confirmed its unifying role across the African continent.

Morocco has strengthened its political, economic, and cultural ties with Africa over several decades.

From an organizational standpoint, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations served as a full-scale test for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The results were overwhelmingly positive: a success in terms of popularity, organisation, diplomacy, and media coverage. The infrastructure met expectations, delegations were welcomed under good conditions, and international coverage proved very favourable.

In an African context, where organising major events often remains a challenge, Morocco has established itself as a credible exception and a regional hub of trust.

This success has reassured sports authorities, European partners, sponsors, investors, and the public.

Security was another key feature of the tournament. A few days before kick-off on December 21, 2025, the head of security for the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Christian Emeruwa, reiterated that “the success of the AFCON is not only measured by the football played on the pitch, but also by the often invisible strength of the security surrounding each match.”

After fifty-one matches were played in six cities, no major incidents were reported.

The Kingdom deployed significant resources, including a visible police presence around stadiums and in host cities, the recruitment of nearly 3,500 specially trained officers, the installation of 6,000 cameras, and the use of advanced surveillance technologies, including drones.

This security control has attracted the attention of international partners. American officials, including the director of the FBI, visited Morocco to observe the measures put in place, particularly with a view to upcoming major competitions in the country.

According to several observers, Moroccan services demonstrated their ability to effectively coordinate human and technological resources as part of genuine security diplomacy.

For analysts, this success highlights the gaps in the region in terms of the organisation and security of major sporting events.

Above all, it confirms the vision of King Mohammed VI: a pivotal Morocco, capable of combining sport, diplomacy, and security to consolidate its place in a fragmented world.