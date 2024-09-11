AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Kenya beats Namibia to go top of group J

The National soccer team Harambee Stars registered their first victory in the 2025 Africa cup of nations qualifiers when they beat Namibia 2-1 in a group J match played at Orlando Stadium in Johanesburg,South Africa.

After a barren first half Kenya came back rejuvenated and went ahead through a sumptuous free kick scored by John Avire in the 58th minute.

The goal seemed to have awoken Namibia who pressed Kenya in search of an equalizer but they were caught off guard, as Kenya scored a second through a swift counter attack with Duke Abuya finishing off an Eric’Marcello’ Ouma teasing cross in the 77th minute.

Namibia scored a consolation deep in stoppage time through Dione Hotto’s free kick but it was too little too late as Kenya went on to grab the three vital points.

Kenya now tops group J standings with four points following that win while Cameroon who battled to a barren draw with Zimbabwe are ranked second with the same points but with an inferior goal difference.

Zimbabwe is second while Namibia tails the group with no point. The qualifiers are set to resume in October where Kenya will face Cameroon on 7th October away.