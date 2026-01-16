AFCON 2025FootballSports

AFCON 2025 sets new records for highest fans and goals scored

The 35th AFCON, which has been full of entertainment, quality football, and top-notch organisation, is already 125,790 spectators ahead of the last edition.

As the 2025 African Cup of Nations draws to a close this Sunday with the grand finale pitting the hosts, Morocco, against Senegal, many records have already been rewritten in this edition.

The introduction of the new AFCON format, which consists of 24 nations since 2019 in Egypt, saw the highest number of goals scored, standing at 102  from 52 matches.

However, the 35th edition in Morocco has been goals galore with 120 goals scored from 50 matches, a new record in the biennial tournament’s history.

The number is likely to increase further as Egypt faces Nigeria in the 3rd-place play-off on Saturday in Casablanca and the final on Sunday in Rabat.

Brahim Diaz of Morocco leads the Golden Boot race with 5 goals, 1 more than Mo Salah of Egypt and Victor Osimhen of Nigeria.

The number of fans who attended matches in stadiums during this AFCON has already surpassed a new record of 1,235,383 (24,708 per match).

A total of 119 goals were scored in the 2023 AFCON in the Ivory  Coast, with fans’ attendance, which until before the start of the Morocco Championship
was the highest at  1,109,593 (21,338 per match).

