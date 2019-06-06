AFCON: Anthony Akumu says he’s under no pressure ahead of game

Written By: David Karanja
“I’m not under any pressure. I have never played at AFCON, but at club level, I’ve featured in the CAF Champions League as well as the Confederations Cup, which comes with a lot of experience,” said Akumu.
Harambee Stars and Zesco United midfielder Anthony Akumu is confident he will make the final cut ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated for 21st June – 19th July in Egypt.

‘Teddy’, as he is referred to in local football circles says despite stars been pooled in a tricky group ‘C’ alongside  Algeria , Senegal and Tanzania  the team has the depth to compete at any level.

Akumu is among six holding midfielders called up by Harambee Stars tactician Sébastien Migné for a three-week pre-AFCON camp in France, and says he is under no pressure despite competition for places in the final 23.

Harambee Stars will take on Madagascar on Friday in their first pre-AFCON friendly.

Kenya will next play the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 15th before heading to Egypt on June 19th for the continental showpiece.

Stars are drawn in pool ‘C’ alongside Algeria’s Desert Foxes, Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro Stars, and Senegal’s Teranga Lions.

The team will open its campaign against Algeria on June 23rd, before facing Tanzania and Senegal on June 27th and July 7th respectively.

