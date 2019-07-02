AFCON: Harambee stars hopeful of making it to round 16

National soccer team Harambee stars still have some hopes of making it into the round of 16 despite losing 3-0 to Senegal on Monday night in their last group ‘C’ encounter of the 2019 African Nations Cup in Egypt.

The team coached by Sebastien Migné could still go through to the last 16 as one of the four best third placed sides depending on the outcome of the groups “E” and “F” Tuesday tonight.

Cameroon will face Benin while Guinea Bissau takes on Ghana in group ‘E’ games which will take place simultaneously at 7pm.

In group ‘F’ Angola face Mali while Mauritania takes on Tunisia.

In the other game played on Tuesday night, Algeria defeated Tanzania 3-0 in Cairo to top Group ‘C’ with nine points while Senegal are runners-up with six points, Kenya is third with three while Tanzania, ended their campaign pointless.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta says Harambee Stars did the country proud and deserve collective support from all despite defeat by Senegal. She said that the government will ensure that all national teams on international assignments are fully supported by the Sports Fund.

Speaking during press briefing on Tuesday, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said the excellent performance by the team has placed Kenya on the global map and that as announced by the president, the government will ensure that all national teams on international assignments are fully supported by the Sports Fund.

“The The return of our national football team Harambee Stars to elite league of soccer teams in Africa has been a great source of pride for our country. It is important to note that unlike in the past, this time round, Harambee Stars has been fully facilitated by the Government through the National Sports Fund that enabled the team to conduct a series of pre-match training in Paris, France.” She said.