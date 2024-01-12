AFCON: Hosts Ivory Coast takes on Guinea-Bissau in competition opener

2024 African cup of Nations hosts; Ivory Coast have their sights set on a third trophy in their history as they take on Guinea-Bissau in the tournament’s opener in AlassaneOuattara Stadium on Saturday.

The Elephants are widely considered by many as among the team to beat, but the Djurtus of Guinea are looking to progress from the group stages for the first time in their history. Cote D’ivoire will be wary of the fact that host nations from the past have struggled to turn home advantage into success, with only 11 of the previous 33 tournaments being won by the home side.

Ivory Coast previously won the trophy twice, in 1992 and 2015, and they will be hoping to duplicate those winning performances.

Despite being assured a spot in the finals, the team played the qualifiers finishing second, level on points with Zambia on 13 points; winning four of its six games. They have also progressed in 8 out of 9 times out of their respective groups, and they will be looking to make it 9 in this tournament.

Jean- Louis Gasset’s men also drubbed a hapless Sierra Leone 5-1 in their warm up match during the weekend showing a creative edge and a dominant display, a performance they will surely need to replicate to have a chance at a third trophy.

Guinea- Bissau will be aiming to progress from the group for the first time at the fourth time of asking, having being bundled out before the knockout phases. They have also failed to win any of their opening matches at the AFCON.

BaciroCande’s men may have a poor record in the finals of the tournament, but their qualifying campaign will surely give them something positive to think about, as a win over Nigeria’s Super Eagles, is one to give them confidence heading into the campaign.

Guinea- Bissau will also be hoping to improve on their FIFA rankings, as they sit 54 places below Ivory Coast.