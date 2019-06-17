AFCON: Kahata hopeful Stars will progress to round of 16

Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata is upbeat the national team will progress to the round of 16 when this year’s Africa Cup of Nations kicks off this Friday in Egypt.

Kahata who has been linked with a move to Tanzanian giants Simba SC admits it will not be an easy task to pick maximum points against Terenga Lions of Senegal and Desert Foxes of Algeria.

The former Thika United midfielder singled out Kilimanjaro Stars of Tanzania as an easier opponent but insisted they will not underrate their East Africa counterparts.

Stars will head to Egypt this Wednesday heads high after registering a 1-0 victory over Madagascar and playing to a one-one draw against powerhouse the Democratic Republic of Congo in international friendly matches.

Meanwhile, Harambee Stars opponents in this months’ African Cup of Nations Senegal defeated Nigeria’s Super Eagles 1-0 in a build up match played in Ismailia, Egypt.

The lone goal was netted in the 18th minute by Idrissa Gueye.

The game was played behind closed doors as both teams agreed to shut the world from seeing their strategies for this summer’s African Cup of Nations campaign.

Senegal open their Nations Cup campaign this Sunday against Tanzania then face Kenya and Algeria in other group ‘C’ games.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations gets underway this Friday with hosts Egypt facing Zimbabwe at the Cairo International stadium.