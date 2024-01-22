AFCON: Morocco held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by DR Congo

Morocco were held to a 1-1 draw by a resurgent Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, in their second Group F match played at the Stade Laurent Pokou, in front of 13,342 fans.

The result will mean that The Atlas Lions will have to wait for their final match against Zambia for a chance to seal their qualification for the knockout rounds.

Achraf Hakimi opened the lead for the North-African side, as a Hakimi ziyech corner fell kindly at the feet of the PSG defender, who slotted past the unfortunate dive of the DRC keeper Nzau Mpasi.

The Leopards’ chance for an equalizer came in the 42nd minute, with Kenyan referee Kamaku Waweru awarding the Central African side a penalty, as Selim Amallah was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area. Galatasaray forward Cedric Bakambu would fluff his lines as his effort hit the post and went wide.

The Congolese would have to wait till the 76th minute as substitute Meschck Ali’s low cut-back cross would be swept home by VFB Stuttgart attacker Silas Katompa to ensure the teams shared the spoils in a high stakes match for both teams.

DR Congo have now come from behind to draw in their last two matches and will be looking for maximum points against their next opponents, Tanzania as they battle for a spot in the last 16.

Morocco are currently top of the log of group F with 4 points, and a win or a draw against Zambia will stamp their place in the next round.