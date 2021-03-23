AFCON: Olunga optimistic ahead of clash against Egypt

VIACliff Riang'a
Written By: Cliff Riang'a

The Kenya National team, Harambee Stars, entered its second day of residential training ahead of the scheduled 2022 AFCON qualifier match against Egypt.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

All Players called up by head coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee, have reportedly answered the call and are expected to take part in today’s sessions.

Harambee Stars Captain, Michael Olunga, is optimistic of a positive result in their 2022 AFCON Qualifier against Egypt on Thursday.

Also Read  Magical Kenya Open: Justin Harding crowned 2021 Champion

“The team training sessions are great and the mood at the camp is upbeat, if we keep the morale we will be able to get a positive result,” said Captain Olunga

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The match is set to be played on Thursday, March 22, 2021, at the MISC Kasarani, starting at 7 pm EAT.

Also Read  KCB  drops points against resurgent Zoo FC

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya)

Defenders

Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Nahashon Alembi (KCB, Kenya), Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielder

Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr, Egypt), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Kevin Simiyu (Nzoia Sugar, Kenya), Danson Chetambe (Bandari, Kenya), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), David Owino (KCB, Kenya), Kevin Kimani (Wazito, Kenya), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya)

Also Read  Ulinzi Starlets beat Kibera Ladies to narrow league leaders gap

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards)

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR