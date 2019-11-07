All eight African teams that have sealed their spots in the Africa Cup of Nations under 23 will on Friday evening start their campaign for the continental showpiece in Egypt.

This year’s tournament will also be used as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers where the top three teams will get a direct ticket.

The Egyptian capital Cairo will be the host of the eight teams; Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, and Zambia.

Hosts, Egypt U-23 team was drawn alongside Mali, Cameroon and Ghana in Group A at 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

The defending champions Nigeria have been pooled alongside Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa and Zambia.

Below are pool fixtures for the AFCON U-23 matches;

AFCON Day 1 (Opening Matches): Friday 8th November 2019

Egypt vs Mali: 20:00 PM (Cairo International Stadium)

Cameroun vs Ghana 23:00 (Cairo International Stadium)

AFCON Day 2 Matches: Saturday 9th November 2019

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast 18:00 (Al Salaam Stadium)

South Africa vs Zambia 21: 00 (Al Salaam Stadium)

AFCON Day 3 Matches: Sunday 10th November 2019

Mali vs Cameroun 18:00 (Cairo International Stadium)

Ghana vs Egypt 21:00 (Cairo International Stadium)

AFCON Day 4 Matches: Monday 11th November 2019

Ivory Coast vs South Africa 18:00 (Al Salaam Stadium)

Zambia vs Nigeria 21:00 (Al Salaam Stadium)

AFCON Day 5 Matches: Thursday 14th November 2019

Egypt vs Cameroun 21:00 (Cairo International Stadium)

Mali vs Ghana 21:00 (Al Salaam Stadium)

AFCON Day 6 Matches: Friday 15th November 2019

Nigeria vs South Africa 21:00 (Al Salaam Stadium)

Ivory Coast vs Zambia 2100 (Cairo International Stadium)

All 16 matches will be beamed live on KBC Channel One Television.

