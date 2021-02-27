AFCON U20:Gambia and Tunisia win to complete semi final match up

Gambia beat the Central Africa Republic , CAR, 3-0 to qualify for the Semi-Finals of the Africa Cup of Cup of nations Under 20 championship in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The Gambians will now meet three time champions Ghana in the semi final set for Monday, March 1st.

Wally Fofana, Momodou Bojang and substitute Alieu Barry were on target in either half for the Young Scorpions who now aim to do better than their best performance in 2007 when they finished third.

The Central Africans might have finished the opening 45 minutes off on a high, but the bulk of chances fell on the Young Scorpions. It took them just four minutes to get into the lead when Fofana struck low into the net after a cutback from Drammeh Kajally.

Tunisia withstand nervy shoot out to ege past Morocco

The young Carthage Eagles of Tunisia beat their rivals Morocco 4-1 on post-match penalties at the Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou to set up a semi final date against Uganda.

The encounter ended in a goalless draw and spot kicks were used to decide the winner.

Elias Imed Damergy was the Tunisians hero of the match, the shot stopper saved Mehdi Moubarik’s spot kick before Oussama Zemraoui hit the post to give Tunisia the bragging rights in the derby.

The highly talked about North Africa derby failed to march its pre match billing as the two sides showed a lot respect to each in Nouadhibou.

SEMI FINAL MATCHES

Monday, March 1st 2021

Ghana Vs Gambia-7pm

Uganda Vs Tunisia-10PM