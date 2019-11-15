AFCON U23: Egypt beats Cameroon to qualify for semis

AFCON U23 host Egypt beats Cameroon 2-1 to qualify for semis.

Mostafa Mohammed scored twice as Egypt beat Cameroon 2-1 in the Afcon under 23 tournament at the Cairo International stadium.

Mohammed scored the opener in the 27th minute but Eric Ayuk scored an equalizer for Cameroon on the 27th minute.

The Egypt youngsters were however not to be denied as Mohammed scored his second of the match on 27th minute which ultimately proved to be the winner.

The win all but assures the Pharaohs a place in the semifinals where they will face the runners up in Group B.

If they win their semi-finals match, they will automatically qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile at the Al-Salam stadium, Ghana also qualified for the semi- finals after beating Mali 2-0.

Kwabena owusu scored the two goals for the Black Meteors to secure a semifinal place ahead of Cameroon.

The Black Meteors will now face Group B winners in the semi-finals.

In group B matches scheduled for Friday, Nigeria under 23 will face South Africa under 23 while Ivory Coast under 23 will face Zambia under 23.

South Africa leads the group with 4 points while Nigeria are second on 3 points ahead of Ivory Coast on goal difference.