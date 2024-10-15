AfDB appoints Kennedy Mbekeani country manager for Kenya

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has appointed Dr Kennedy K. Mbekeani as the new country manager for Kenya effective October 16, 2024.

In his new role, Dr Mbekeani will also serve as Director General for the East Africa Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery Office.

“Kennedy brings extensive experience in managing operations, policy dialogue, coupled with astute diplomacy and well-tested ability to work effectively with countries and development partners,” said Dr Akinwumi Adesina, AfDB Group President.

Dr Mbekeani who is a Malawian is the immediate former AfDB Deputy Director General for Southern Africa Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery Office. He previously served as AfDB country manager for Uganda.

“His knowledge of the Eastern Africa region and well-proven experience in delivering robust operations for the public and private sectors will strongly benefit the work and operations of the African Development Bank Group in East Africa and all countries in the region,” added Dr Adesina.

He has experience spanning 25 years at senior level in development finance, project management, policy advisory services, and knowledge generation across country and regional levels.

“I look forward to working with the President, the Board of Directors, Senior Management, our teams and stakeholders to enhance the Bank’s operational efficiency, effectiveness and drive impactful developmental outcomes across the region,” Dr Mbekeani.

He holds a Bachelor of Social Science (Economics and Statistics) degree from the University of Malawi, an MPhil in Monetary Economics from the University of Glasgow, and both an MA and PhD in International Economics from the University of California.