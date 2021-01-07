AfDB mulls $5 billion funding for women enterprises within five years

The Africa Development Bank (AfDB) has developed a strategy that will see women enterprises in the continent have access to at least $5 billion (Kshs. 540 billion) over the next five years in order to scale up their businesses.

The Abidjan-based lender has said under the 1st pillar contained in its Gender Strategy 2021-2025 which has since been approved by its board, women entrepreneurs will benefit from enhanced credit access and technical assistance in business model development, financial and business planning, to transform them into productive and competitive enterprises.

“This is a significant milestone for the Bank as it will guide our interventions in the next five years as we continue to increase our efforts to achieve outcomes and maximum impact on building gender equality on the ground for women to thrive,” said Vanessa Moungar, AfDB Director for Gender, Women and Civil Society.

According to the bank, it will also dedicate efforts to creating opportunities for women in the non-financial sectors.

The move comes at a time Small and Medium Enterprises face imminent collapse due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic.

A recent study jointly published by AfDB, UN Women and Impact Her, based on a survey with over 1,300 women entrepreneurs across 30 African countries, revealed that 80% of women-owned small and medium enterprises had to temporarily or permanently shut down their businesses due to pandemic restrictions.

“The entire Bank ecosystem has been closely involved in its development through a highly consultative process involving Bank staff, members of the Board and capitals, as well as key external stakeholders, namely civil society organizations, regional and international organizations, and government representatives,” Moungar added.

The second pillar of the strategy further aims to increase opportunities for women in the labour force especially in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields while leveraging technology to enhance access to skills and information.

Additionally, the third pillar targets to increasing women’s access to social services through infrastructure by influencing gender-responsive quality infrastructure development to guarantee women have adequate access and positively benefit from infrastructure projects as stakeholders, workers and end-users.

Gender inequality in the labour market is estimated to cost sub-Saharan Africa $95 million annually.