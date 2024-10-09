Principal Secretary State Department for Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga challenged manufacturers to redouble effort in production.

Affordable housing: Gov’t to partner with manufacturers to boost youth employment

The government has said it will collaborate with industries to create more employment opportunities for youths across the country.

Principal Secretary State Department of Housing Urban Development Charles Hinga also challenged manufacturers to redouble effort in production output to meet the increasing demand brought about by affordable housing projects.

He spoke when he toured Tononoka Rolling Mills steel plant in Dandora Nairobi County.

On his part Tononoka Group Head of Brand Business Development David Kioko said collaboration between the government and will boost economic growth of the country.

Tononoka Group also donated 15 million shillings to support the affordable housing week set to run from 14th to 18th October 2024.