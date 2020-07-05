Government reiterates commitment to deliver on affordable housing promise 

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has reiterated the government’s commitment to deliver on the affordable housing promise.

Speaking during the launch of the Samara Estate project in Kiambu County, a premier luxurious-low cost housing project, Hinga said the government has introduced a host of incentives that will ensure creation of opportunities for low-income earners to enable them to afford houses.

The Affordable Housing Project was launched in December 2017 as one of the national government’s four pillars of growth, in the President’s Big Four Plan.

The Program promises to deliver 500,000 affordable homes over a five-year period, and involves a number of incentives and supports to enable the delivery of affordable housing in Kenya.

PS Hinga says the government’s plan is well on course with other players joining in the grand initiative noting that the government and stakeholders are ready to deliver the promise of 500,000 homes under the Affordable Housing Programme.

All Kenyans have a right to live in a humble and habitable environment in their lifetime. The Government is partnering with private partners to make house ownership more affordable. pic.twitter.com/6A0l6nYrzS — Charles Hinga Mwaura; CBS, CA (SA) (@PSCharlesHinga) July 3, 2020

Speaking at the ceremony, Tushia Global Holdings Chairman Bishop Mark Kariuki said the private sector remains committed in the resolve by ensuring community development through strengthening Private Public Partnerships with the national and county governments.

China Building Technology Kenya’s Chief Executive Officer Tom Kimani Zeng said his company which is financing the project will complete construction works within three years.

The estate will house close to 2,000 units retailing at 2.95 million and 3.95 million shillings for the two bedroom and three-bedroom apartments respectively.