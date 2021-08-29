Afghanistan: Final UK troops leave Kabul

As of Friday, the UK government said between 800 and 1,100 eligible Afghans and 100 to 150 Britons were yet to be evacuated.

The US has been running the airport in Afghanistan’s capital, where a suicide bomb attack on Thursday may have killed as many as 170 people – including two UK citizens and the child of a British national.

More than 1,000 UK troops were in Kabul helping to process departures at the airport at the height of the operation.

The British ambassador to Afghanistan, Sir Laurie Bristow, said on Saturday it was “time to close this phase of the operation now”. He added: “But we haven’t forgotten the people who still need to leave. We’ll continue to do everything we can to help them.”