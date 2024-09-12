AFree App launches operations in Kenya

AFree App has announced the roll out of its services tailor-made for the African market with features such as instant messaging, calling, video calling, and video conferencing capabilities.

AFree App Chief Executive Officer Baktibek Batyrkanov said the platform is designed to work in areas with low internet coverage, has an intuitive interface for people with low literacy levels, and offers a multitude of features for connected youth.

During the launch, Baktibek Batyrkanov AFree CEO said during the launch that a group of programmers working on applications for large companies realized that existing social networks had become outdated.

“They are constantly being updated, changing their design and interface, and expanding their functionality. On the other hand, many social networks and messaging apps have become too complex, their interfaces requiring a long and tedious learning process,” said Batyrkanov.

The app which is built with a capacity to function with very minimal data consumption and an ability to work with very low power supply is expected to be a game changer by bypassing these barriers to connect users within African communities and cities.

Additionally, the app also offers opportunities for monetisation through a system of aggregation of social media engagements on posts.

“AFree was created to unite everyone in Africa on one platform, freeing them from total censorship and giving them a voice. We are also helping to improve lives, business development and learning, ultimately promoting unity, equality and prosperity on the continent,” added Batyrkanov.

As one of the first beta testing countries, testers in Kenya will actively contribute to the development of the application. The participation and feedback of the users is expected to help the firm launch an improved version of the app, which will be presented in the next African country.