Afreximbank calls for submissions for Ksh.3.6M book publishers’ prize

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced a call for submissions for the inaugural ‘CANEX Prize for Publishing in Africa’.

The prize, which is part of the bank’s efforts to support the advancement and expansion of the creative and cultural economy within Africa and the diaspora, is aimed at encouraging the development of a sustainable business ecosystem in the literary sector.

In a statement issued on Tuesday 21st May 2024, the Pan-African financier said the award is the result of a partnership between its CANEX Book Factory and the Lagos-based Narrative Landscapes Limited.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of The CANEX Prize for Publishing in Africa, a pioneering initiative by Afreximbank aimed at promoting and celebrating excellence in African publishing”, said Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President-Intra African Trade and Export Development Bank at Afreximbank.

“This prize underscores our commitment to nurturing Africa’s creative industries and supporting the vibrant literary landscape across the continent. Through the CANEX Prize, we aim to recognize and empower African authors and publishers who play a vital role in shaping our cultural identity and enriching our communities through literature in what is a multi-billion-dollar industry.”

A USD 20,000 prize will be awarded to the publisher of the best trade book with an additional four finalists each receiving USD 2,000 in prize money for their entries.

Trade books refer to books published for a general audience, including works of fiction, non-fiction and poetry but excluding textbooks and academic books.

The programme is currently receiving submissions from book publishers with winners set to be crowned at an award ceremony during the CANEX WKND exhibition in Algiers, Algeria between 16 – 19 October, 2024.

Submissions will be judged on the quality of writing, editing and production with priority given to books printed and produced on the African continent as well as those published in indigenous African languages.

Books published in the preceding two years will be considered.

Since its launch in 2020 by Afreximbank, the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme has positioned itself as a cross-continental platform for enabling access to finance, capacity building, trade, investment and export promotion, access to new market opportunities, digital solutions and policy advocacy to fast-track the scaling of Africa’s creative sectors within the global economy with the aim of harnessing cultural and creative industries to spur development and job creation on the continent.