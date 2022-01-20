Africa CDC: AU Summit delegates to undergo Covid-19 routine testing

Africa Centers for Disease Control (Africa CDC) has recommended routine testing for Covid-19 during the face-to-face meeting of the African Heads of State summit slated for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Speaking during this week’s update, Director Dr. John Nkengasong said that the delegates will have to be vaccinated and will be required to wear N95 facemasks in order to diminish any possibility of Covid-19 transmission, adding that Africa CDC continues to provide advisories based on science.

Dr. Nkengasong noted that while Covid-19 has taken a longer time than the Spanish flu of 1918 due to the many variants that have prolonged the existence of the pandemic, adding that the advancement in medicine and research has seen efforts aimed at minimizing deaths from Covid-19.

He added that the Spanish flu took a shorter time compared to Covid-19 but killed over 50 million people. However, the world today used some of the measures used during the Spanish flue like the wearing of facemasks and social distancing.

The COVID-19 Epidemiology indicates that over 10.4 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in Africa accounting for 3.3% of total cases reported globally, with total recoveries standing at 9.3 million people accounting for 90% of the total cases reported in Africa.

Dr. Nkengasong said that a total of over 235,000 deaths have been reported which is a cumulative case fatality rate 2.3%.

In the update, the Africa CDC says no additional member state is experiencing a 3rd wave, 46 member states are experiencing a 4th COVID-19 wave, while eight Member States are in the fifth wave, they include: Algeria, Benin, Congo Republic, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Mauritius, Somalia and Tunisia.

48 countries are now reporting the Alpha (B.1.1.7), 44 countries reporting the Beta (B.1.351) and 47 countries are reporting the Delta (B.1.617.2), six member states are reporting the Gamma (GR/501Y.V3/P.1+P.1.1+P.1.2) variant while 40 Member States are reporting the Omicron GR/484A (B.1.1.529)

The highest proportion of new cases is from the Northern region (44%). The other regions are as follows: Southern region (30%), Eastern region (15%), Western region (8%) and the Central region (3%).

The Africa CDC has indicated that there has been an overall increase in deaths by 36%, with Nigeria having registered an increase in deaths of 216% Kenya an average increase of 107%, South Africa 70%, Ethiopia 39%, DR Congo 33%, while Egypt an increase of 11%.