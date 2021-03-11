Africa CDC concerned over rising Covid-19 infection rate in Kenya

The Director of Africa Center for Disease Control (Africa CDC) Dr. John Nkengasong says the rise in COVID-19 infections by 30% in Kenya are as a result of easing restrictions once the curve seems to flatten.

Speaking on the Africa CDC Weekly Press Briefing on the Covid-19 status on the continent, Nkengasong said Covid-19 is spread mainly through movement of people as it moves with the movement of people.

“Human beings are social animals, they cannot be confined in one place, so when they move around they are bound to spread the virus,” he said and added, “every time the country has managed to flatten the curve, the next wave has started almost immediately.”

While terming Kenya as a model country in the fight to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Nkengasong said that the solution to containing the fast spreading virus is to increase vaccination against the disease since the country cannot be in perpetual lockdown.

“Lockdowns have a negative impact on economic sustainability.” Said Dr. Nkengasong who also urged the public to continue with the Ministry of Health guidelines of social and physical distancing, washing hands and wearing of face masks as the rollout of the vaccination exercise gets underway.

In a reported presented by Dr. Nkengasong shows that Kenya has recorded an average increase in new deaths of 13% followed by Ethiopia at 11%, Democratic Republic of Congo at 6% and Egypt 2%.

The Director of Africa CDC called on Tanzania government to begin to engage with Africa CDC on possible COVID-19 intervention in the country noting that recognition of the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tanzania should now have the country make a step towards engaging with the Africa CDC for intervention.

“Tanzania is a strong and respected member of the African Union hence the need to move from recognition of the presence of the disease to intervention,” said Dr. Nkengasong while responding to questions raised by journalists during the virtual press briefing.

The Director noted that already Africa CDC has rolled out a campaign dubbed ‘Vaccinate Africa 2022’ that commits to vaccinate 60% of the African population against COVID-19 and urged all African countries to be part of the effort to ensure the continent is safe from COVID-19.

In statistics released by Dr. Nkengasong, so far Africa has recorded 3.9 million COVID-19 cases have been reported, which is 3.4% of total cases reported globally. Over 3.5 million people have recovered from the disease accounting for 90% of total cases reported on the continent. Over 106,000 patients have died from Covid-19 resulting in a case fatality rate of 2.7% and accounts for 4% of the deaths reported globally.

38% of the African countries have reported rising case fatality rate led by Sahrawi Republic with 16.7%, Sudan (6.2%)Egypt (5.9%), Liberia (4.2%), Zimbabwe (4.1%), Mali (4.1%), Comoros (4.0%), Eswatini (3.8%), Somalia (3.8%), Niger (3.7%), Tunisia (3.5%) and South Africa (3.4%) among others.

According to Africa CDC, the Central African region has seen rising Covid-19 cases with the region recording 17% increase followed by East African region at 9% while the Southern African region has seen a decrease of 19%, the West Africa region 12% and the Northern Africa region has recorded a decrease of 5%.