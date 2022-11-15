Africa CDC urged to support local pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has called on the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support the government’s plan to boost local pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity.

Speaking during a meeting with Africa CDC acting Director Dr Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, the CS said the Covid -19 Pandemic presented critical lessons for the country and the region to enhance its healthcare supply chain to cushion itself against possible future pandemics.

“We need to start looking at securing our supply systems. There is a need to be ready in terms of emergency response and prevention,” said the CS as she acknowledged the current partnership between MOH and Africa CDC, especially in the fight against Covid-19 Pandemic.

While committing to support and continue engaging with Africa CDC, Nakhumicha called on the institution to aid the government in vaccine manufacturing which she said will benefit the African region.

Africa CDC is a specialized technical institution of the African Union established to support public health initiatives of Member States and to strengthen the capacity of their public health institutions to detect, prevent, control and respond quickly and effectively to disease threats.

Meanwhile, CS Nakhumicha has underscored the strategic role of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in the achievement of UHC.

Speaking during a meeting with the management and board of KMTC, the Health CS said the government remains committed to delivering on its UHC promise with the facility expected to play a critical role in its implementation through the training of the health workforce.

“To underscore the critical role the College continues to play in the achievement of the UHC agenda as well as the Kenya Vision 2030, I am gratified to note that this year, the College will be releasing 15, 914 fresh graduates into the health sector,” she said.

“To cement the place of KMTC as a preferred trainer, KMTC Higher National Diploma Qualifications have now been equated to Bachelor’s Degrees following accreditation from the Kenya National Qualifications Authority.

This is expected to further enhance the recognition of the College’s certificates both nationally and internationally,” said Nakhumicha.