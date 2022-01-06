Africa CDC: To stop variants, vaccinate, adhere to public health measures

The Africa Center for Disease Control Director Dr. John Nkengasong has warned that Covid-19 variants will continue occurring as long as coronavirus continues to circulate in the population.

Speaking during the weekly update, Dr. Nkengasong noted that it is characteristic of RNA viruses to mutate in order to survive. “Variants will continue to emerge as long as the viruses continue to circulate, which is characteristic of RNA viruses which usually mutate in order to survive,” said Dr. Nkengasong added that, “in order to stop the mutation, we have to prevent transmission.”

The Africa CDC Director noted that the continued spread of the virus, “is aiding the virus to continue mutating into more variants” adding that more variants are bound to continue emerging as long as the virus continues to spread, as it gets more hosts that enable it to multiply.

He advised that for the variants to stop developing, adherence to public health measures of washing hands with soap and water, wearing masks appropriately as well as keeping social distance will help to prevent the transmission of the virus.

Dr. Nkengasong urged member states to increase the uptake of vaccination against Covid-19 noting that the population of people who are immune compromised need to ensure that they adhere to the anti-retroviral therapy “in order to keep their viral load low in order to help their bodies be able to fight omicron, if they get infected,” he said.

Adding that: “We know from data in South Africa that some individuals with HIV take a very long time to clean up the virus hence allowing the virus to escape leading to the emergence of more variants.”

The Africa CDC Director called on African Union member states not to relent in the fight against Covid-19 adding that the continent must not let down their guard but work towards ensuring that public health measures are able to function effectively, so as to stop the spread of the virus.

“Let us enter with the recognition that we might be tired of this pandemic because the virus is not tired,” he said and added that, “let us not let down our guard.” He observed that many young people are now getting infected especially with Omicron variant, a matter he said is worrying.

Dr. Nkengason expressed uncertainty over the trajectory that Covid-19 might take, going forward, urging for caution among the public as they ensure prevention measures are able to work.