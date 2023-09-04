Africa Climate Summit: President William Ruto’s busy schedule

President William Ruto is scheduled to meet at least 11 leaders on the sidelines of the ongoing Africa Climate Summit (ACS) for bilateral meetings.

President Ruto on Monday officially opened the Africa Climate Summit at the Kenyatta International Conventional Centre (KICC) which is currently underway and is expected to run until Friday this week.

According to the Presidents programme, the bilateral meetings are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 7:00pm.

In the program, The Head of State is set to hold talks with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, vice presidents Tiemoko Meyliet Kone (Cote D’Ivoire) and Bornito de Sousa (Angola) and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He will also meet President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland and Senior Managing Director, World Bank.

President William Ruto is also scheduled to meet US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Chair of Global Green Growth Initiative Ban Ki Moon, Chair of AU Commission Moussa Faki and International Renewable Energy Agency DG Francesco La Camera.