Africa Climate Summit unveils official event app

The inaugural Africa Climate Summit (ACS) secretariat has launched the official Africa Climate Summit App ahead of the event to be held from 4th to 6th September, 2023.

The app is designed to provide an immersive experience for attendees and the general public alike before, during and after the summit.

The App which is available for download on both the Play Store and the App Store, is designed to engage, educate, and inspire users to take part in the vital discussions surrounding green growth, climate finance solutions and other key conversations for Africa and the world

“The ACS Event App is a game-changer for us. It brings the summit experience directly to the palm of your hand. We believe that technology can play a pivotal role in driving climate action, and this app is a testament to our commitment to innovative solutions,” said Joseph Ng’ang’a, CEO Africa Climate Summit.

The app will provide:

Real-Time Updates about the event – Stay in the loop with instant notifications and updates on key announcements, commitments, and breaking news from the summit. Whether you’re at the event or following from afar, you won’t miss a beat.

Access to Vendors and Exhibitors – Connect with leading organisations, innovators, and vendors dedicated to advancing climate solutions. Explore their offerings, engage in conversations, and discover how you can contribute to a greener future.

Live Event Feeds – Dive into a comprehensive news feed featuring crucial event updates, insightful announcements, and the most important takeaways from the summit’s discussions. Get a front-row seat to the action, no matter where you are.

Interactive Features – The app fosters engagement with interactive features like polls, Q&A sessions, and networking opportunities. Join the conversation, ask questions, and connect with like-minded individuals committed to climate resilience.

Sustainability Insights – Access valuable resources, reports, and articles related to climate change, green growth, and climate finance solutions. Deepen your knowledge and empower yourself to take action.