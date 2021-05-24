Bahati and Nadia Mukami are among the artistes set to perform.

The Africa Day Concert 2021 convened by YouTube and MTV Base have announced a star-studded line-up of guest appearances from some of the most well-known faces on the continent and around the world. The highly anticipated global event that will stream exclusively on YouTube at 20:00 EAT and broadcast across Africa on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) at 22:00 EAT is set to put Africa’s next global wave of talent centre stage and will feature Kenya’s songster Bahati with special appearances by Amina Abdi and Nadia Mukami both from Kenya.

“We are excited to have the next wave of African artists perform as we celebrate the 58th anniversary of this auspicious day. At YouTube, we are committed to continuing to showcase the power of African talent and creativity to the world,” said Alex Okosi, Managing Director of Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at YouTube.

The event hosted by Golden Globe and SAG winner, actor-philanthropist Elba has attracted celebrated artists from South Africa, Uganda, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Egypt, Cameroon, Angola, Zambia, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Kenya among other countries performing live on multiple stages in Lagos, Nigeria and South Africa’s Johannesburg.

Making special appearances at the event are iconic and legendary musicians Angelique Kidjo, Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, Congolese singer-songwriter Fally Ipupa, one of South Africa’s most powerful duos Mafikizolo, the legendary internationally renowned South African artist Yvonne Chaka Chaka and 31 others.

Expect to see a spectacular display of African excellence as the sounds, sights and rhythm of the continent unite Africans once more this Africa Day, 25th of May. The concert will stream globally on YouTube at 20:00EAT and MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) at 22:00EAT. The show will also repeat on BET Africa (DStv Channel 130) on Wednesday 26 May at 13:00 EAT, and on MTV Africa (DStv 130) Thursday 27 May at 20:00 EAT.

Tanzania’s songstress Zuchu, South Africa’s Elaine, one of the continent’s most-streamed artists, rapper and MTV Base Hottest MC 2020 winner, Focalistic as well as rap duo, Blaq Diamond, currently MTV Base’ Hottest MC New Wave title holders will be performing as well as Nigeria’s most popular emerging artist, singer, songwriter and “Case” hitmaker Teni.

Here is the full rundown of who you can expect to see at the Africa Day Concert 2021:

Performers

Bahati (Kenya)

Bella Shmurda (Nigeria)

Blaq Diamond (South Africa)

Elaine (South Africa)

Focalistic (South Africa)

Gyakie (Ghana)

Omah Lay (Nigeria)

Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast)

Teni (Nigeria)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

Rozzy Sokota (Sierra Leone)

Ary (Angola)

Mohamed Ramadan (Egypt)

Appearances

Amina (Kenya)

Angelique Kidjo (Benin)

Ary (Angola)

Azawi (Uganda)

Blxckie (South Africa)

Boris Kodjoe (USA)

Ckay (Nigeria)

Cleo Ice Queen (Zambia)

Dr Bone (South Africa)

Drizilik (Sierra Leone)

Ehiz (Nigeria)

Emtee (South Africa)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fik Fameica (Uganda)

Innoss’B (DRC)

Jay Rox (Zambia)

Kamo Mphela (South Africa)

Lady Kuda (Zimbabwe)

Locnville (South Africa)

Mark Angel (Nigeria)

Mohamed Ramadan (Egypt)

Mr P (Nigeria)

Ms Red (Zimbabwe)

Nadia Mukami (Kenya)

Nomalanga Shozi (South Africa)

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

Rozzy Sokota (Sierra Leone)

Shirazee (Benin)

Slapdee (Zambia)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Tendai The Beast (South Africa)

Tresor (South Africa)

Wema (Tanzania)

Will Packer (USA)

William Last Krm (Botswana)

Yvonne Chaka Chaka (South Africa)

