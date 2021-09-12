Egypt national deaf football team pummeled a hapless Somali Land 10-1 in a one sided Africa DeafLympics Ball Games qualifiers group D match at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

The match played at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani saw the North Africans lead 4-0 at the breather.

The well-oiled Egyptians demonstrated their early desire to explode in the lopsided Group D Sunday fixture with Mohamed Elmallahy making a hatrick in the 24th, 40th and 80th minutes.

Mohamoud Abdelrehim and Ibrahim Abdelsalam notched a double each in the second and 91st and 27th and 47th minutes.

Other scorers for the North Africans were Gamal Elsayed (57th), Hassan Abdelkader (84th) and Masoud Elmasry (92nd). Abdiqani Ahmed pulled one back for Somaliland in the 65th.

Egypt Coach Shawcat Ahmed Elnagar through the help of an interpreter described the win as emphatic but candidly admitted “it’s still early days.”

“We created several chances and converted them. Our opponents also had their fair share of chances which they failed to convert. But all in all, it’s still early days as we have very tough teams to worry about. The essence for now is to go past the group stage, so I’m totally chuffed for a good start.” Elnagar said.

His Somaliland counterpart Mohammed Mahmoud conceded defeat saying they had lost to a better side.

“Egyptians have always played well in deaf football. But our boys put up a great show by our standards and being our first time in Kenya, it was only going to be a great learning experience, I believe we have a lot of catching up to do. We lost to a very experienced team but we hope to keep improving,” Mahmoud said.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s second Group A match against Mali has been pushed to Wednesday.

The game was initially scheduled for Monday at Kasarani.

Kenya’s Head Coach Ben Bella Omukuba said in an interview at Kasarani that they are determined to recover lost ground after his side went down in the Group A opening match on Saturday.

He attributed their defeat to fatigue and physically superior opponents. Senegal rallied from a goal deficit to pull through 3-1.

“The Senegal game was good. Our opponents were more experienced and physically superior. They have played for long and savored great cohesion in play. We have been in camp for only three weeks,” said Omukuba.

The Kenya Deaf Women’s team practiced at Nyayo National Stadium today under the tutelage of Martha Mumbua.

Mumbua said through the aid of an interpreter: “The going has been good so far. We are now eager to see what our opponents have to offer. We are in the same pool as Ghana and Zanzibar, so we are determined to see this Cup remain home.”

Doris Mugide, the team’s Assistant Captain on her part in sign language said: “We have been practicing hard for the matches and our sessions have been really good. We came here psychologically ready, so let’s see how it goes.”

The ladies Pool only has three teams (Kenya, Zanzibar and Ghana) all pooled in Group A.